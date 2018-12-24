Smoky furnace vent sends Chillicothe Fire Department to 829 Jansen

The Chillicothe Fire Department went to a residence at 829 Jansen on Saturday evening after receiving a report of smoke coming from furnace vents.

Assistant Fire Chief Eric Reeter said, upon arrival, firefighters were told by the homeowner that she had smelled and seen a light haze of smoke coming from the furnace vents, but smoke alarms had not activated.

A thermal imaging camera was used around the furnace to look for areas of concern, but nothing was found. The furnace is just a week old.

The owner, Donna Buzzard, was told to call back if any other issues were noticed.