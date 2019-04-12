Green Hills Women’s Shelter occupies new facilities; has need of volunteers

The Green Hills Women’s Shelter recently moved to a new location in Trenton.

Trenton Police Chief and Shelter Board President Rex Ross reports that the plan at one time was to make the former shelter into transitional housing, however, the money was not there to make that happen, so the former shelter was sold. Work is also being done to sell the annex to the east of the former shelter.

Ross says the money from the sale will be used to retire debt with the Trenton Downtown Improvement Association as the TDIA money was used to start work on the new shelter. The Green Hills Women’s Shelter needed to secure a certain amount of money and show Missouri Economic Development that money was readily available before starting on the building project. There are tax credits available through the shelter.

The women’s shelter is also accepting donations and gathering funds to help complete fencing at the new location for safety. Ross wants those staying at the shelter and staff to feel secure and also believes fencing will make the building look nice.

The Green Hills Women’s Shelter of Trenton will also need help with landscaping and getting the grounds ready this spring.

Contact the shelter for more information on tax credits and other ways to donate at 660-359-3297.

The shelter always has a need for physical items and monetary funds in order to provide its services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Volunteer Coordinator Sarah Sager explains the shelter can always use paper products, dish and laundry soap, diapers, and baby wipes. The shelter could also use trash bags, copy paper, and a few specific items for client bedrooms, including new fresh pillows and hangers. She says “the most precious commodity” someone can donate is their time.

Sager believes the most important volunteer position is answering the women’s shelter’s 24-hour hotline and notes volunteers answering the hotline will receive 48 hours of training. Volunteers can also write thank you notes, host support groups, or teach hobbies or life skills to clients.

Sager reports volunteers are required to pass a background check through the Family Care Registry and another through the Highway Patrol and added that the Green Hills Women’s Shelter will work with individuals’ schedules to determine what hours work best for them to volunteer.

Contact Volunteer Coordinator Sarah Sager for more information on volunteering at the shelter at 660-359-3297.