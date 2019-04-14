House fire causes extensive damage on 25th Street in Trenton

A house fire early Friday in Trenton extensively damaged a utility closet and kitchen at 201 West 25th Street. Extensive smoke damage was also reported throughout the house with moderate heat damage to two rooms.

No injuries were reported during the incident and a report from firefighter Lane Beverlin said the cause of the blaze was undetermined. The blaze originated in the utility closet near the kitchen.

Firefighters arrived at the location to find light smoke billowing from the exterior and heavy smoke inside the house. Crews deployed a single line, made an interior attack, and extinguished the blaze.

Firefighters from the Trenton and Grundy County Rural departments responded and were on the scene for about one hour. The Grundy County Ambulance Service and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.

The owner of the house was listed as Steve Jones.