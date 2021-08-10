Green Hills Animal Shelter to hold fundraiser on Saturday

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Green Hills Animal Shelter in Trenton will hold a fundraiser Saturday, August 14, which involves a meal, snow cones, and a bounce house.

The animal shelter on East 10th Street will offer a pulled pork sandwich and baked beans for $7.00. Patrons also can purchase pulled pork at $5.00 per pound and beans at $4.00 per pint.

Kids attending with an adult will receive a free snow cone and can play in a bounce house. Tours of the animal shelter also will be available.

Saturday’s event called a celebration of the “Dog Days of Summer” is from 11 o’clock to 3 o’clock.

The adoption fee for dogs will be reduced to half price at the Green Hills Animal Shelter in Trenton.

