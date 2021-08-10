Laredo Board of Education approves transportation arrangements; implementation of late start schedule

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education approved transportation matters on August 9. They included bus routes and continuing to allow children within one mile of the school to be picked up.

The board also approved implementing a late start schedule, free and reduced lunch eligibility criteria guidelines, the Annual Secretary of the Board Report, the Special Education Compliance Plan, and Missouri School Boards Association updates.

An I-Ready summer incentive field trip was also approved for August 31. Administrator Misty Foster notes the location of the trip is a surprise for students.

An open house for all students will be on August 23 from 6 to 7 p.m. The first day of school for Laredo R-7 will be August 24.

The board met in an executive session to discuss personnel.

Related