Green City woman injured in head-on crash with big rig

The Highway Patrol reports a Green City woman sustained moderate injuries when a car struck a semi-truck head-on five miles north of Green City Tuesday afternoon.

A private vehicle transported 58-year-old Patricia Rouse to the Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville.

Rouse traveled south on Highway 129 when the car she drove reportedly crossed the center line and hit the northbound tractor-trailer truck driven by 46-year-old Michael Christy of Bevier. The car was totaled, and the truck received extensive damage.

The Patrol reports both drivers wore safety devices at the time of the accident, and Christy did not receive any injuries.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Patrol at the scene of the accident.