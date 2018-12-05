Audio: Elk hunting in Missouri could start in 2020

The Missouri Department of Conservation says a limited elk hunting season could begin as early as 2020.

David Hasenbeck, the Department’s Elk Program Manager, says they’re currently surveying hunters to get their preferences on different methods of hunting, when the season should take place and how to distribute tags.

Elk Program Manager David Hasenbeck says there will need to be a population of more than 200 before hunting tags can be available.

Gary Senn of southeast Missouri’s Scott City is an elk enthusiast who’s hunted the species in other states. He says their limited numbers will make it difficult to obtain an elk hunting tag.

Elk were native to Missouri until overhunting wiped them out in the early 1900s. A herd of 175 elk is currently roaming a southeast Missouri conservation area.