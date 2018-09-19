Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra to begin rehearsals

The Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra will begin rehearsals next month for its “Somewhere in My Memory”-themed Christmas Concert.

Registration for the choir and orchestra begins at the Hodge Presbyterian Church of Trenton the evening of October 2nd at 6 o’clock. A $10 participation fee is suggested to help with the rental of music and other expenses. Practice for the group will also be held at the church that night from 6:30 to 8:30.

The Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra’s Christmas Concert is scheduled for December 8th.

Board Secretary Dennis Browning notes most of the orchestra instrumentation has been filled, except for string instruments, such as violins, violas, and cellos, however, the choir is looking for soprano to bass singers.

Call Buddy Hannaford at 660-359-1310 for more information about the orchestra.

Call Monica Fawson at 623-889-1074 for more information about the choir.