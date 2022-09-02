Grand jury indicts Missouri woman on charges accusing her of committing $200,000 pandemic loan fraud

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A grand jury indicted a woman from St. Peters, Missouri on charges accusing her of committing a $204,095 fraud involving a loan program intended for small businesses to continue to pay their employees during the pandemic.

The indictment says that from June 2020 through April 2021, Trashunda M. Harrison, 36, submitted multiple applications for Paycheck Protection Program loans in the names of three businesses: The Quiet Space LLC, Blow LLC, and StrutN 80s LLC, as well as in her own name as a sole proprietor. On the application, Harrison made false representations about the payroll and income of the businesses and submitted fraudulent tax forms to support her false claims. On applications for additional loans, she falsely claimed to have used the first loan for payroll and other business expenses.

Harrison spent the PPP money on unapproved purposes, including shopping, dining, rent, and payments to individuals who had no affiliation with the companies, the indictment says.

Harrison was indicted on two counts of bank fraud and seven counts of wire fraud. Each bank fraud charge carries a potential penalty of 30 years in prison, a $1 million fine, or both. The wire fraud charges carry a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

Charges outlined in an indictment are merely accusations and do not constitute proof of guilt. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The case was investigated by the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Clow is prosecuting the case.