Governor Parson to embark on trade missionn to Japan to promote Missouri as ideal business location

From October 7 – 12, Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson will travel to Japan for an international Trade Mission. Japan is a top source of foreign direct investment and a key trade partner for Missouri, with more than $455 million in exports in 2022.

Consistent with Governor Parson’s infrastructure and economic development priorities, the goal of the Trade Mission is to build relationships with key international figures to promote Missouri’s strong capacity for trade.

“Missouri has historic ties to Japan, and we look forward to strengthening this vital international relationship through our Trade Mission,” Governor Parson said. “Leading Japanese companies are already operating in our state, contributing to our economic growth, and creating jobs for Missourians. We are excited to promote Missouri as a prime business location and to encourage continued investment and mutual success.”

The Trade Mission will include stops in Tokyo and Nagano Prefecture, the sister state to Missouri, where the delegation will visit Nagano Prefecture University, which works with the University of Missouri. The delegation will also meet with Shuichi Abe, Governor of Nagano Prefecture, and the mayor of Suwa, St. Louis’ sister city. Governor Parson will meet with various government officials, diplomats, and business leaders to promote Missouri as a prime destination for business investment and expansion.

Meetings are scheduled with company representatives who have existing relationships in Missouri to thank them for their investments in the state and companies without a presence in Missouri to encourage them to consider Missouri for future investments.

The $455 million in goods exported to Japan in 2022 show the importance of international trade to the state’s economic success. Among the goods exported, processed foods, chemicals, and electronic products were among those in highest demand.

Governor Parson will take part in meetings with executives of several leading companies, including Hitachi, Kawasaki, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Nidec, Panasonic, Toyoda Gosei (TG Missouri), and ZEN-NOH.

Governor Parson will also participate in discussions with key Japanese business organizations, including the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), meet with U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, and take part in an agri-business dinner.

The Trade Mission is funded by the Hawthorn Foundation, a Missouri nonprofit organization. For updates on the trip, follow @GovMikeParson on Facebook and @GovParsonMO on Twitter.

