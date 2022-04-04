Governor Parson grants 10 pardons

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson has granted 10 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and are being sent to the individuals.

To review the names of the individuals granted clemency, please see attached. Governor Parson has instructed his legal team to continue reviewing clemency files and working to reduce the backlog inherited by his administration.

Those granted pardons are:

Steven Head Frank Geasland Joseph Candillo Kenneth Colletta Roger Moss Ashley Johnston-Reynolds Troy Fullerton Bartolo Manguso Richard Laws Christina Lindsay-Ravenel

