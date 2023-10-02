Governor Parson announces recipients of second round of new School Safety Grant Program

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson announced a total of 566 school districts, charter schools, and nonpublic schools have received grant funds from the second round of funding for the School Safety Grant Program.

“Improving the safety and security of our schools is an issue we can all support, and these grants help ensure our schools remain safe environments for Missouri children to learn,” Governor Parson said. “While threats of violence are something we never want to see in our classrooms, we must be prepared and have proper resources and response plans in place. This second round of school safety grants continues our commitment to doing just that and helping keep kids safe.”

Governor Mike Parson approved an additional $50 million to expand the School Safety Reimbursement Grant Program in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget. The grant program aims to support school safety improvements, including physical security upgrades and associated technology (e.g., door locks, monitoring systems), epinephrine auto-injectors, and automatic external defibrillators. This second round of funding was also available to nonpublic schools. An additional 169 school districts and charter schools received $20 million in funding during the first round of grants from the Fiscal Year 2023 budget.

These grants aim to bolster educational initiatives and safety measures in the respective districts.

Cameron School District: $150,000

Gallatin: $100,000

Putnam County of Unionville: $100,000

Carrolton Schools: $100,000

Milan C-2 School District: $99,366

Brookfield: $82,758

Hamilton School: $55,000

Several schools have also been awarded a $50,000 safety grant. These include:

Bucklin

Grundy R-5

Linn County R-1 of Purdin

Livingston R-3 at Chula

Newtown-Harris

North Daviess at Jameson

Pattonsburg

Princeton

Tri-County of Jamesport

Polo: $49,638

Other notable grant recipients in the area are:

Breckenridge: $41,000

North Harrison of Eagleville: $33,810

North Mercer School: $28,000

“Missouri families continue to tell education leaders that ensuring their child’s school remains safe and secure is their biggest concern,” Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven said. “We thank Governor Parson and the General Assembly for their ongoing support and commitment to ensuring our schools remain among the safest places for our students.”

Schools applied to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) through a competitive grant application process. The maximum grant amount awarded was $300,000. See grant award totals here on DESE’s website, or click this link to see all of the grant recipients in PDF format on the KTTN server..

