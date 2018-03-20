Gilman City Board of Education hears revision to school calendar

Gilman City R-4 Superintendent Roger Alley informed the Board of Education Thursday evening of an amendment to the Gilman City school calendar.

The last day of school for the district will now be May 17th due to days missed due to inclement weather. Alley also told the board that bus inspections were completed on two of three school buses. An inspection on the spare bus will be completed at the Princeton site March 29th.

In a closed session, it was announced that all teacher contracts will be renewed for the 2018-2019 school year.

