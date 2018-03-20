Putnam County High School hires new school Principal

Putnam County R-1 High School will have a new principal next school year.

The district has announced that Putnam County R-1 graduate Tiffani Klinginsmith has agreed to take the position. Klinginsmith received her bachelor of arts degree from Graceland University and her masters and specialists degrees from William Woods.

The school district notes current high school principal Jeremy Watt will be the district’s curriculum director next school year. He will also teach high school science and coach football.

The district reports Watt has spent 14 years in administration.

