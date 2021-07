Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Galt woman on July 12 on a felony charge of forgery.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash only for 32-year-old Ashley Rose Tharp, and she was scheduled for court on July 13th.

Court documents accuse Tharp of using and/or transferring a genuine urine sample in June, knowing it had been made or altered, so it purported to have a genuineness or ownership it did not possess.

