Gallatin Theater League to perform “Ripcord” by David Lindsay-Abaire

The Gallatin Theater League will present a play next week about two women in a senior living facility.

The cast will perform “Ripcord” by David Lindsay-Abaire at the Courter Theater in Gallatin on March 24th, 25th, and 26th at 7 pm each night.

A synopsis of the play says a “cheerful” woman, Marilyn, is placed in the same room as a woman with a “rude personality,” Abby. Marilyn bets that if Abby can make Marilyn angry, Marilyn will move out, but if Marilyn can scare Abby, Marilyn will get the bed by the window.

Ripcord is described as “an often slapstick, always surprising comedy.”

Tickets cost $10.00 for the show at the Courter Theater which runs from March 24th through 26th. Tickets may be purchased in advance at Eleine’s Beauty Shop in Gallatin by calling 660-663-2160 for more information.

