The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education will discuss the 2022-2023 salary schedule on March 16th.

A meeting will be in Angel Michael’s classroom at the middle school at 6 pm.

Other items on the agenda include additions to the substitute list, scholarship bank accounts, and a certificate of deposit for the Major General Homer S. Long, Junior Memorial Scholarship Fund, and 2022-2023 insurance renewal rates.

An executive session is also planned at the Gallatin Board of Education meeting on March 16th for discussion of certified evaluations and contracts, directors and office staff evaluations, and personnel and student matters.

