The Putnam County Health Department of Unionville will offer influenza vaccines on a walk-in basis on March 18th.

The vaccine will be available for free for residents six months to 65 years old from 7 o’clock to noon. The health department notes it has exhausted its supply of high-dose influenza vaccines for individuals at least 65.

The Putnam County Health Department reports Influenza Type A is predominant for this season. Influenza-like illness accounted for five to 15% of emergency room visits in the Central and Northwest regions of Missouri for children four years old or younger as of February 26th.

Contact the health department at 660-947-2429 for more information on the influenza vaccine clinic on March 18th.

