Four found in violation of rules for sex offenders on Halloween

Reddit Share Pin Share 42 Shares

Of the 20 residences checked by Trenton Police on Halloween night, Chief Rex Ross reports four violations were identified in regards to the Halloween restrictions for sexual offenders as outlined by city ordinance and a state statute.

Chief Ross said incident reports are being prepared on these violations and will be forwarded to the prosecutor.

Ross noted the compliance checks were conducted randomly in an effort to ensure sex offenders were following the law on Halloween.

In part, these restrictions required sex offenders to avoid Halloween-related contact with children; to post a sign indicating no candy at this residence, and to leave any residential outdoor lighting off after 5 o’clock. It further states sex offenders were to remain inside their residences from 5 o’clock until 10:30 unless they were required to be elsewhere such as for employment or a medical emergency.

Reddit Share Pin Share 42 Shares