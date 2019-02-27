Five from Trenton, including three children, hurt in icy I-35 crash

An icy Interstate 35 Tuesday night in Daviess County contributed to a rear end collision that injured five Trenton residents, including three children.

The driver, 35-year-old Marquise Jones, received moderate injuries and a passenger, 26-year-old Kayla Jones, received serious injuries. Children ages four, two and an infant received minor injuries. All five occupants were taken by private vehicle to the

Cameron Regional Medical Center. The operator of the stopped semi truck was 32-year-old Preston Turner of Mondobi, Wisconsin, who was not reported hurt.

A state trooper reports the Jones’ car was northbound when it slid on the ice-covered highway and struck the rear of a semi that was stationary due to a separate crash, approximately three miles south of the Winston Junction. After impact, the car came to rest on the highway.

The Jones’ car was demolished and the large truck received moderate damage. All occupants were using safety devices.