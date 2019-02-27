Teenagers hurt in crash near Jamesport

Two teenage boys received minor injuries when a pickup Tuesday night slid off an icy lettered road in southwest Grundy County four miles east of Jamesport.

Taken by ambulance to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton were 16-year-old Darren Lowe of Jamesport and 18-year-old Luca Nichols of Trenton.

A pickup driven by Nichols was eastbound when it slid off an icy Route F, struck a pole, and came to rest against a fence off the north side of the highway.

Extensive damage was noted to the pickup and all occupants were wearing seat belts.