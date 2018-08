A fish fry will be held to raise money to cover the costs of repair to the Humphreys Community Building.

The Benefit Fish Fry for the Village of Humphreys will start on the evening of August 25th at 5 o’clock. Fried fish, sloppy joes, hot dogs, pasta salad, coleslaw, baked beans, hush puppies, and desserts will be served for free will donations.

Musical entertainment will be provided by Red Brush and Friends and there will be door prizes and a benefit raffle.

