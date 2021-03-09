Fire gets away from individual burning brush causing 150 acres of pasture to burn

Reddit Share Pin Share 15 Shares

Approximately 100 to 150 acres of pasture and timber burned in southwestern Grundy County on March 9th, according to Jamesport Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief John McKiddy, who reports Jamesport responded with two units to the fire east of Jamesport near Route F and south on 55th Avenue. The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responded with three units.

McKiddy says the fire started when someone was burning brush, and the fire got away. The fire started close to a structure; however, McKiddy says no structures were harmed because the wind was blowing away from the structure.

No one was reported as injured.

Related