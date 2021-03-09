Princeton Rotary Youth Turkey Calling Contest and Outdoor Expo set for March 20

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

A Missouri Department of Conservation District Supervisor will speak at the Princeton Rotary Youth Turkey Calling Contest and Outdoor Expo. Scott Roy will speak on Humorous Animal Encounters at Country Wood Rentals of Princeton on March 20th from 9 o’clock to 9:45 in the morning.

Amateur callers 15 years old and younger can participate in the turkey calling competition, and anyone can register for the open owl calling class. Sign-in for the contestants will be from 8:30 to 9:30. Contestants will be introduced at 10 o’clock. The youth turkey calling contest will start at 10:15, and the open owl calling will begin at 11 o’clock. The entry fee for each contest is $5. Cash prizes will be awarded for the top three places in each contest.

A concession stand will have homemade cinnamon rolls by Marcia Cox. Preorders are due by March 17th for a dozen cinnamon rolls for $20. Call Marcia Cox to preorder at 660-748-5870. A silent auction will include turkey hunting calls, hunting equipment, blinds, apparel, and gear.

A table at the vendor show will cost $20. Preregister for the vendor show with Matt Krohn at 660-635-1299 or [email protected]

There will also be a gun drawing for a $400 credit at Wood’s Gun Shop. Tickets will be one for $10 or three for $20.

More information on the Turkey Calling Contest and Outdoor Expo on March 20th can be found on the Princeton Rotary Club Facebook page.

