Fire destroys barn at rural Galt address

Local News February 13, 2022 KTTN News
Structure Fire News Graphic
Fire late Saturday afternoon destroyed a barn at 662 Northeast 45th Street in rural Galt.

According to Assistant Chief Brian Smiley of the Galt Fire Protection District, approximately 200 bales of hay, one lamb, and two ewes were also lost.

A nearby metal barn, which was approximately ten to fifteen feet from the barn that burned, was not damaged. There also was a small grass fire. No injuries were reported.

The wood barn with a metal roof was owned by Ron Sprout who resides on the property. The cause of the blaze was undetermined.

Firefighters were on the scene one-and-one-half to two hours and were assisted by Grundy County Rural Fire Department.

