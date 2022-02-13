Fire damages home at Leisure Lake

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A house fire on Saturday at Leisure Lake caused moderate damage to a portion of the attic at 73220 Catalina Drive.

Firefighters from the Grundy County Rural Fire Department and Trenton Fire Department arrived to find light smoke showing from the eaves of the structure.

According to a report from firefighter Derek Hert, firefighters gained access by making a hole on the side of an eave, entered the attic, and found some wooden beams smoldering. A water can extinguisher was used to extinguish the fire, and a thermal imaging camera was utilized to check for any other hot spots.

No injuries were reported and the fire was attributed to an overheated flue pipe from a wood stove.

The owner was listed as Jaclyn Spencer and the occupant as CJ Williams.

Firefighters were on the scene for about one hour and were assisted by The Trenton Fire Department, Grundy County Ambulance Service, and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department.

