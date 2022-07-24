Fire destroys 18-wheeler truck cab on Highway 36

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Fire late Saturday afternoon destroyed the cab of a tractor-trailer truck just east of Chillicothe on Highway 36.

According to a report from James Jeffries of the Chillicothe Fire Department, the truck was westbound when the driver noticed smoke. After pulling onto the shoulder of Highway 36 near the airport, the fire progressed and the driver exited the cab. When firefighters arrived, the truck was fully engulfed in fire and there was heavy black smoke. Although the report said the blaze started to heat the front of the trailer there was no damage to the trailer.

Nearly 2,500 gallons of water and foam were used to extinguish the blaze. A brush truck from the Wheeling Fire Department was requested because a hay field and yard were nearby, however, the mutual aid was canceled after the truck fire was extinguished.

Reeter said the cause of the blaze was unknown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Livingston County Sheriff’s Department shut down traffic. Westbound Highway 36 was re-opened around 7:15 Saturday evening.

No injuries were reported and firefighters were on the scene for approximately one hour.

(Photo courtesy Livingston County Sheriff’s Department)