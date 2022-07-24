Excelsior Springs man transported to hospital after being ejected from bike

An Excelsior Springs resident was hurt when the motorcycle he was operating went off a road at a curve southeast of Excelsior Springs.

Sixty-five-year-old Randy Baughman was taken to Liberty Hospital with moderate injuries.

The accident happened Saturday evening as the motorcycle was Northbound on Route O when the motorcycle went off the right side of the road at a curve, hit a ditch, and overturned, ejecting Baughman from the bike.

The investigating officer said he was not wearing safety equipment and damage to the motorcycle was listed as moderate.

