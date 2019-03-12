Among reports given during Monday nights’ Trenton City Council meeting, City administrator Ron Urton said bids are sought for abatement and demolition of three city-owned buildings at 17th and Lulu. Bids are due at city hall by April 3rd.

Structures are described as being in the way of the proposed new 17th Street Bridge. Urton said the city is waiting on Missouri Department of Transportation to approve the right of way plans. MoDOT is one of the funding sources for the bridge project.

The city of Trenton also is accepting bids for grading work to be done at the site of the fire training facility which is north of the fire station. Those bids are due at city hall by next Tuesday, March 19th. Urton also plans to start developing plans and specifications for paving work at the fire training facility.

Urton reported the new asphalt plant is to be delivered March 20th to the site at the street department. He noted concrete work for the foundation should be finished by the end of this week. Trenton Park Superintendent Jason Shuler was recognized for his work in providing assistance to the street department.

Mayor Nick McHargue initiated discussion on the January 31st financials for Trenton Municipal Utilities, noting increases in all three departments from a year ago. In particular, Doctor McHargue stated electric department revenues are up more than $854,000. It’s also noted for comparisons, expenses also are up in the three departments: electric, water, and wastewater.

In response, City Council members pointed out the electric department experienced just a 1% gain during the month of January, reflecting the council decision from last fall to cut electric rates by five percent and noting the annual change to the lower winter rates. January only revenues minus expenses and depreciation (a non-cash account) show a net of nearly $9,600 in the electric fund. By comparison, January of 2018 saw the TMU electric department with net revenues of $122,000 which was then, a 14% increase.

The financial report covers nine months of the city’s fiscal year which is May 2018 through January 2019. Year to date net revenues in rounded figures are electric at $749,000, water at $264,000 and wastewater at $1,326,000. Each department’s net revenues show an increase from the corresponding period of one year ago.