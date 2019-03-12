Missouri Highway Patrol now accepting applications

The Highway Patrol is accepting applications for the 109th Recruit Class which is set to start January 6, 2020.

Testing in Troop H will be held March 30, 2019, at Troop H Headquarters, 3525 North Belt, St. Joseph, Missouri. Applicants must meet the minimum requirements to apply.

To review the requirements and apply online applicants need to visit the Highways Patrol’s website and click “Careers.” There are testing dates all across the state for the 109th Recruit class and those dates can also be found on the Highway Patrol’s website under “Careers.”