Trenton man arrested on drug allegations

A 28-year old Trenton resident has been arrested on Grundy County charges.

Bryant Ellis is accused of possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, both on December 9th, 2018. Regarding the drug paraphernalia charge, Ellis is accused of possessing an altered drinking straw with intent to use it to introduce meth into the human body.

Ellis was being held at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center in lieu of $15,000 cash only bond. He’s to appear March 26th in the Associate Division of Grundy County circuit court.