Fiery crash demolishes big rig in Daviess County north of Winston junction

A truck driver from Minnesota was injured in a fiery accident early Sunday afternoon on Interstate 35 in Daviess County three miles north of the Winston junction.

Thirty-four-year-old Osman Ali of Minneapolis received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The Freightliner tractor-trailer was southbound when, troopers said, it swerved to avoid an object in the road, traveled off the west side of the roadway, struck a tree, and caught fire after impact.

The driver was using a seat belt and the big rig was demolished during the crash shortly after the noon hour on Sunday.