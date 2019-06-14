Farm Service Agency nominations open for county committee members

The United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency will begin accepting nominations for county committee members Friday, June 14, 2019.

Agricultural producers who participate or cooperate in an FSA program may be nominated for candidacy. Individuals may nominate themselves or others and organizations may also nominate candidates. Members serve three-year terms.

The committees are made up of three to 11 members and usually meet once a month. They make decisions about how federal farm programs are administered locally. Their input is also used in how the FSA carries out disaster programs as well as conservation, commodity and price support programs, county office employment and other agricultural issues.

To be considered, producers must sign a nomination form, which must be postmarked or received in the local FSA office by August 1st. The form and other information about FSA county committee elections are available online at THIS LINK.

Election ballots will be mailed to eligible voters beginning November 4th.