Deadline extended for workshop at Barton Farm Campus

The deadline has been extended to reserve a spot for a free workshop on how landowners, gardeners, and local communities can improve their property by establishing native pollinator plots.

Farm Bill Wildlife Biologist John Marshall will present information during the Pollinators and Wildlife Presentation and Field Tour at the Barton Farm Campus of Trenton the evening of June 21st at 6:30. The workshop will include a meal and interested parties must RSVP by June 19th.

Individuals wishing to RSVP or needing accommodations should contact Marshall at 660-425-2770.