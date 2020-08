An Excelsior Springs resident has been arrested after failing to appear in Grundy County Circuit Court last Thursday.

Nineteen-year-old Desmond Alexander Calton is scheduled for the September 10th docket of circuit court. Bond has been set at $750 cash

Calton’s original charge is assault in the fourth degree, allegedly causing physical injury to another person in October of 2019.

