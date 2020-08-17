First COVID-19 related death reported in Livingston County

Local News August 17, 2020 KTTN News
Coronavirus News Graphic

The Livingston County Health Center was notified of the first death due to COVID-19 within the county. No information about the individual will be provided.

The health center has 66 cumulative cases since testing began with two of the cases described as active and 64 have been removed from isolation.

The health center in Chillicothe continues to encourage citizens to take preventive measures such as frequent hand washing, avoid crowds, staying home when sick, covering a cough, and wearing a mask while in public.

