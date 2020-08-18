2021 Missouri Teacher of the Year semifinalists announced

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has announced the 15 Regional Teachers of the Year who have been selected as semifinalists for the 2021 Missouri Teacher of the Year award. The Teacher of the Year program spotlights the positive impact excellent teachers have on their students.

The list of semifinalists includes teachers from multiple grade levels and subject areas and represents seven of the state’s 10 Regional Professional Development Center (RPDC) areas:

Jesse Baker, Billings R-IV – mathematics, Billings High School

Jacob Baker, Jefferson City – science, Thomas Jefferson Middle School

Ashlyn Brantley, Platte Co. R-III – physical education, Platte County High School

Tonya Claybrook, Spokane R-VII – Grade 5, Highlandville Elementary

Darrion Cockrell, Lindbergh Schools – physical education, Crestwood Elementary

Cathy Farrar, Rockwood R-VI – science, Marquette High School

Jennifer Gill, Shelby Co. R-IV – Grade 4, Shelbina Elementary

Erin Graves, Dunklin R-V – science, Herculaneum High School

Clarence Hines, Special School District – criminal justice, North Technical High School

Armando Johnson, Springfield R-XII – Spanish, Central High School

Summer Kelley, Liberty 53 – project-based learning, Liberty Academy

Matthew Ketteman, Lee’s Summit R-VII – music, Longview Farm Elementary

Joseph Koeberl, Lawson R-XIV – American history/current events, Lawson Middle School

Amy Rendel, Hannibal 60 – English college prep, Hannibal High School

Rebecca Wynne, Maryville R-II – STEM, Maryville Middle School

The selection process began with the announcement of 34 Regional Teachers of the Year who were acknowledged for their commitment to Missouri students. Next, DESE will reveal the finalists for the 2021 Missouri Teacher of the Year award on Thursday, August 27.

Misty Grandel, an English language arts teacher from Fordland High School (Fordland R-III), is the current Missouri Teacher of the Year.

