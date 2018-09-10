Entries continue to be accepted for Missouri Day Festival parade

Entries continue to be received for the 34th annual Missouri Day Festival parade next month.

The Trenton Rotary Club is encouraging participants to pre-register for the October 20th parade which has a theme of “Hometown Heritage.” Floats and entries will celebrate the importance of local history, historic, business or civic individuals or cultural traditions.

Parade registration can be done online by visiting the Trenton Chamber of Commerce website at www.trentonmochamber.com and pressing on the Missouri Day Festival tab.

Categories for judging include the overall prize winner the “Spirit of Missouri Day”, with the best entry earning $200 cash prize. A prize of $100 is being awarded to the second place winner with additional cash prizes of $100 awarded to the best organizational entry, best business entry, best youth entry and best religious entry. Fifty dollar cash prizes will be awarded to the best equestrian entry, best car or truck pre-1960, best car or truck post-1960, and best tractor entry.

Other categories in the tractor competition will receive plaques and include recognition as the oldest tractor, best original tractor, best restored tractor and the tractor traveling the farthest distance for the parade.

Parade entries will line up on Crowder Road and adjacent streets. The parade route originates at Crowder and Main traveling to 9th and Main then exiting at Bulldog Avenue. All entries will follow the above route with the exception of marching bands that will leave the parade at Normal Street to allow for the start of additional band competitions.

The Missouri Day Festival parade starts at 8:30 Saturday, October 20th.