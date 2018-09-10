Former bookkeeer at Jamesport school sentenced to prison terms

Prison sentences have been announced for a former secretary and bookkeeper at the Tri-County R-7 school at Jamesport.

In late June, a jury in Caldwell County convicted 43-year-old Dana Maxwell of Gallatin on 13 counts, six for receiving stolen property and seven involving forgeries.

The single longest sentence is seven years with the Department of Corrections on a charge of receiving stolen property charge. Additional counts for the same charge resulted in prison terms of three and four years. For each of the forgery charges, the sentence is three years. All of the terms run concurrently with each other.

Sentencing was held Friday, September 7th at the Caldwell County Courthouse in Kingston. The trial was held in Caldwell County on a change of venue from Daviess County.

Maxwell was accused of taking over $150,000 dollars from the Jamesport school while employed by the district.