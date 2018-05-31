Ducks Unlimited to begin major restoration at Swan Lake on June 1, 2018

Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge south of Sumner reports Ducks Unlimited will begin a major habitat restoration project at the refuge Friday, June 1st.

The refuge notes Ducks Unlimited secured a $1,000,000 grant from the North American Wetlands Conservation Act to restore and enhance the refuge’s wetland habitat. The project was bid out to CC Schlueter Incorporated of Tripplet.

Ducks Unlimited engineers have staked out most of the project area, and equipment is being mobilized to the construction site. The refuge reports the project will focus on expanding the amount of wetland habitat and converting portions of the higher ground to grasslands.

The project will affect 1,890 acres of habitat, including restoration of 780 acres located between Silver Lake and the Swan Lake Marsh and enhancement of 1,110 acres of existing wetlands.

A representative of Swan Lake notes that the north entrance gate to the refuge will be closed later this summer for a period of time due to the construction. However, the refuge’s main entrance and east entrance gates will be open for access. The Silver Lake boat ramp will be accessible through the east gate. The project is expected to be complete by September 30th.

Swan Lake reports that project partners committed $2,400,000 in matching funds to the one million dollars from the North American Wetlands Conservation Act grant. Partner support is one factor the North American Wetlands Conservation Act Council considers when deciding which projects to fund.

Anyone with questions about the project may call the Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge at 660-856-3323 extension 13.

Like this: Like Loading...