LPN programs at North Central Missouri College make top 10 ranking in Missouri

All three North Central Missouri College LPN programs located in Trenton, Maryville and Bethany have been ranked in the top ten of best LPN programs in the state by the annual practicalnursing.org State LPN Program Rankings. The Trenton program is ranked number 6, the Bethany program is ranked number 8, and the Maryville program is ranked number 9. The rankings surveyed 41 programs offered at community colleges, technical centers, and private career schools across the state of Missouri.

“Licensed practical nursing education provides a quick path to great jobs in the field of healthcare, said Dr. Tristan Londre, Vice President of Academic Affairs. “We are delighted to be recognized for running three of the top ten LPN programs in the state. This is a testament to our outstanding faculty, and to the hard work and success of our students.”

Practicalnursing.org is the leading LPN/LVN advancement and ranking agency. The ranking methodology includes NCLEX-PN pass exam rates. The NCLEX-PN exam is used by state boards of nursing for testing proficiency and granting licensure (practicalnursing.org). To learn more about the methodology behind the rankings, visit the practical nursing website.

“We are thrilled to be recognized for our high NCLEX-PN pass rates at all three of our NCMC nursing campuses,” said Korynn Skipper, Practical Nursing Director. “The success our students have on the licensure exam comes from the accumulation of hard-working students, faculty, and staff. We look forward to continued success for our students.”

To find the full list of rankings and details about the top LPN programs in the state, individuals can visit THIS LINK. To learn more about the NCMC LPN programs, visit www.ncmissouri.edu or contact the NCMC nursing department at 660-359-3948 x1316.

