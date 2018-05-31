Two from Trenton arrested on Wednesday

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two Trenton residents Wednesday.

Twenty-three-year-old Ayrik Armand Redden has been charged with the misdemeanors of resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention or stop; failure to register a motor vehicle; and operating a motorcycle when driver’s license was not validated for such operation, first offense. He was also charged with the infractions of operating a motor vehicle without lighted lamps when using windshield wipers and failure to display plates on a motor vehicle or trailer.

Bond for Redden was set at $2,500 dollars cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court June 12th.

Court documents accuse Redden of resisting detention by fleeing from Trenton Police Officer Matt Preston when the officer attempted to make a lawful detention. Redden is also accused of operating a 2008 Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle without registration, during a time he did not have a valid operator’s license, without rear lights, and without valid plates.

Twenty-two year old Jordan Lane Cabra was arrested on failure to appear on a felony charge of distributing a controlled substance near schools. Bond for Cabra was established at $15,000 cash only, and his probation was suspended.

Cabra is to appear in Division One of circuit court June 14th.

