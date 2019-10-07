Dr. Tim Crowley to speak on campus of NCMC at Leadership Northwest Missouri event

Leadership Northwest Missouri with the help of the NCMC Development Office will be hosting Dr. Tim Crowley and Leadership Northwest Missouri for Leadership in Action: Reclaiming the Power of Face to Face Conversation on the campus of North Central Missouri College in Trenton, Missouri.

The event will take place in the Ketcham Community Center Sugg Room on Thursday, October 17th beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The day will include a scheduled packed full of networking, idea-sharing, and leadership development. Invest in yourself so you can walk away with a filled cup ready to engage.

Dr. Lindsay Oram, NCMC Psychology Instructor and member of the Leadership Northwest Board of Directors stated, “We are proud to offer such a high quality and affordable professional development opportunity to our regional leaders. The day promises to be full of connecting and learning.”

The event is open to the public and attendees can earn 4.5 hours of professional development credit. Purchase one registration for $25.00 and each additional guest is $20.00. Registration information and details can be found online in this section of the Leadership Northwest Missouri website.

