8th Annual Wright Run raises approximately $5,000

The 8th Annual Wright Run 5k/10k went on as planned early Saturday, October 5th. Over 50 participants enjoyed the beautiful weather in support of the Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation. This year’s theme was cancer awareness. Gray and pink race t-shirts were given to all entrants into the Wright Run. The Grundy County Breast Cancer Support Group was in attendance at the event and provided information and resources for local individuals battling breast cancer.

Early estimates show around $5,000 was raised during the event. All proceeds from the Wright Run will support the newly developed Oncology Nurse Navigator Program at Wright Memorial Hospital. The program will center around an on-staff oncology nurse navigator whose job will be to assist cancer patients throughout their entire diagnosis, treatment, and recovery process, as well as the clinical coordination of their care. Services are free of charge to cancer patients using at least one cancer-related service at Wright Memorial Hospital.

First place winners of the event were:

5k:

Male 18 & under – Jaydon Stotts – time: 24:54

Male 19 to 40 – Brandon Albrecht – time: 23:07

Male 41 to 60 – Rod Cotton – time: 35:25

Male 61 & over – Gary Schuett – time: 60:04

Female 18 & under – Nora Guthrie – time: 42:69

Female 19 to 40 – Liane McClellan – time: 30:11

Female 41 to 60 – Julie Simpson – time: 24:33

Female 61 & over – Joyce Schuett – time: 62:00

10k

Male – Billy Pendleton – time: 60:05

Female – Kristy Weldon – time: 57:20

Team winners:

5K – Team North Central Missouri College – time: 126:22 Gabe Novak Maverick Stien Leon McPherson Nathan Tran



“We want to thank everyone who came out and supported the Foundation and the Oncology Nurse Navigator Program,” said David Bain, Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation Development Officer. “I also want to thank all of the volunteers, the Foundation Board, and all of our sponsors for helping to put on another successful event. The Oncology Nurse Navigator Program will provide so many great services to those in our community who need it most. The community of Trenton can do a lot of great things when we work together for a common goal.”

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 17 Shares