Deer hunters reminded that they can “Share the Harvest”

Deer hunters across Missouri are reminded they can donate deer free of charge for inclusion in the “Share the Harvest” program of the Conservation Department.

Donations of deer to approved facilities is free thanks to corporate sponsors that pay the deer processing fee. The program allows deer hunters to donate their extra venison to participating meat processors who then grind and package the deer meat. The packaged venison is given to local food banks and pantries for distribution to Missourians in need.

According to the Conservation Department, there are several approved processors in our area. Among then are TK Processing and Stony Ridge Custom Processing both near Jamesport, Brown Custom Meats of Pattonsburg, Thomas Farm Quality meats of Ridgeway, Meadville Locker, Purdin Processing and Chula Custom Processing, and Green City Foods.

One pound packages of deer meat will be available while supplies last from 9 to 11 this morning at the Community Food Pantry at 17th and Harris. Clients will need to show their valid food pantry I- card.

New this year, the Conservation Federation of Missouri is holding a photo contest for Share the Harvest.

Thousands of Missouri deer hunters donated more than 259,000 pounds of venison to the state’s Share the Harvest program last deer season. That included 4,855 whole deer. Since the program began in 1992, Share the Harvest provided more than 4 million pounds of lean, healthy venison to help feed hungry Missourians.

Processing fees are covered entirely or in part by numerous sponsors that include: MDC, Shelter Insurance, Bass Pro Shops, Missouri Chapter Safari Club International, Missouri Chapter National Wild Turkey Federation, Midway USA Inc., Missouri Food Banks Association and United Bow Hunters of Missouri.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares