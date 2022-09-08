Deadline to submit photos for Missouri DNR Photo Contest is October 1st

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Amateur photographers of all ages may enter the Missouri DNR Photo Contest hosted by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The contest offers you the opportunity to capture your favorite moments in Missouri’s rich natural and cultural resources and share them for all to enjoy. The contest runs from April 1 through Oct. 1.

The department will feature photograph submissions on our website, social media, and various displays. So, grab your camera, capture the moment and submit your entries! Thank you for helping capture Missouri’s natural and cultural resources.

Categories

Can you imagine living in a world without nature? No trees, no wildlife, no cool spring waters to dip our toes into nor the opportunity to experience Mother Nature’s four seasons? Thankfully, Missourians can enjoy all of this and more! Help us capture Missouri’s outstanding natural resources by submitting your photos in the following categories.

Natural Resources : This category includes photographs of Missouri’s air, landscapes, and waterways.

Unique Places : This category includes photographs taken within one of Missouri’s state parks and historic sites. For a list of all parks and sites visit : This category includes photographs taken within one of Missouri’s state parks and historic sites. For a list of all parks and sites visit Missouri State Parks

People Enjoying Missouri’s Outdoors: This category includes photographs of people spending time enjoying and exploring Missouri’s great outdoors.

Submit Your Photographs