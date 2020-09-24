Daviess, Livingston and Harrison counties see additional cases of COVID-19

The Daviess County Health Department reports a total of 113 COVID-19 cases. That is an increase of 12 since Thursday, September 17th. Ninety-one cases are active, and 21 have recovered. There has been one COVID-19-related death reported for Daviess County.

The Livingston County Health Center announces it received six notifications of positive COVID-19 Thursday, September 24th, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 185. Thirty-nine of the cases are active, and 146 have been removed from isolation. One COVID-19-related death has been reported for Livingston County.

The Harrison County Health Department’s COVID-19 Dashboard shows 115 total confirmed cases, which is an increase of one since Wednesday, September 23rd. Ten of the cases are active, and 104 have been removed from isolation. One death related to COVID-19 has been reported for Harrison County.

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares