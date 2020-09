Princeton High School will hold its Homecoming Friday, September 25, 2020. The football game against Putnam County will kick off at 7 o’clock.

The king and queen will be announced after the game. Candidates are seniors Alison Allen, Kaydee Cunningham, Emily Hanson, Livi Binkley, Owen Schreffler, Zeb Schwartzkopf, Justin Rhoades, and Eli Henke.

