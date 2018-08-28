Daviess County Sheriff serves warrant on cultivated marijuana grow site

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reports multiple agencies were involved with a search warrant, for a cultivated marijuana grow site when the warrant was served Monday on a property in the area of 28th Street and Unity Avenue in Daviess County.

Sheriff Ben Becerra says three subjects fled from the scene as the tactical team entered the property. With the perimeter secured and air support, he notes the search continued until dark with no prevail. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and Nitro agents took an individual of interest into custody in Independence prior to the execution of the search warrant.

Becerra reports the subjects who fled are believed not to be armed and asks that anyone who sees anything suspicious to call 911.

The Highway Patrol, Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, and the Buchanan County Drug Task Force also assisted with Monday’s operation.

