Pershing Balloon Derby set to kick off Friday

The 42nd Annual Great Pershing Balloon Derby will be held this weekend at Brookfield.

The derby will begin with the South Main Night Flame Friday night with Saturday to include opening ceremonies, the John Petrehn Memorial Cup Flight, Twin Parks activities, the Lil Tykes Rolling to the Derby Decorating Contest, Balloon Derby Parade, a balloon flight, and the Basel Downey Memorial Launch Site Nite Lite.

Sunday’s activities will include balloon flights and the Basel Downey Memorial Launch Site Nite Lite. The balloon derby will finish Monday morning with one final balloon flight.

Most of the balloon events will be held at the Myron Peacher Memorial Launch Site.

Gates open Saturday and Sunday at 4 o’clock in the afternoon with launch site admission costing $2.00 per person or a maximum of $6.00 per vehicle. Children four years old and younger will be admitted for free. Weekend passes can be purchased for $15.00 at North Central Missouri Graphics of Brookfield. Weekend passes allow the admission of all occupants of one vehicle onto Spectator Field.

Balloon events are subject to weather conditions. Balloon rides are not sold at the balloon derby, and drones are not permitted in the restricted airspace during the events.

More information on this event can be found on the Pershing Balloon Derby website.

